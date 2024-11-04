KITCHENER
    • 4-month-old suffers serious injuries following alleged assault in Hanover, Ont., woman charged

    A 4-month-old baby has been seriously hurt following an alleged assault in Hanover, Ont. last week.

    The Hanover Police Service said they received a report in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 of an injured 4-month-old baby who was treated at the emergency department of the Hanover and District Hospital.

    According to police, the baby was later airlifted to a London hospital in serious but stable condition.

    Police said later that same day, a 23-year-old woman from North Bruce Peninsula was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

    Police said investigators also executed a search warrant at a motel room as part of the investigation.

    The suspect was released from police custody on Oct. 31 with conditions and is scheduled to speak in Walkerton Court in early December to answer to the charges.

    The baby was released from hospital and into the custody of the Bruce-Grey Child and Family Services on Saturday. Police said the baby is expected to make a full recovery from their injuries.

    The investigation is ongoing.

