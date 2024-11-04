Elderly Uber driver assaulted in Guelph: police

The Guelph Police Service is investigating after an Uber driver was allegedly assaulted by a stranger early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to Edinburgh Road South around 1:35 a.m. for reports of a man in a vehicle being assaulted.

“Officers arrived and spoke to the victim, who advised he was transporting passengers when another vehicle began following him while the driver flashed his high beams,” police said in a media release.

The victim, who is in his 70s, told police he pulled over and a man from the other vehicle reportedly approached his car, claiming he was a former passenger in the Uber and had left his phone in the car.

Police say when the victim was asked for more information, he was repeatedly assaulted. The suspect also kicked the door, creating a large dent, according to police.

“The victim was assessed by paramedics but declined further treatment,” said police.

The suspect was described as a male, possibly east Asian and wearing a plaid shirt and dark jeans. He was driving a black SUV.