KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Elderly Uber driver assaulted in Guelph: police

    Uber
    Share

    The Guelph Police Service is investigating after an Uber driver was allegedly assaulted by a stranger early Sunday morning.

    Police say they were called to Edinburgh Road South around 1:35 a.m. for reports of a man in a vehicle being assaulted.

    “Officers arrived and spoke to the victim, who advised he was transporting passengers when another vehicle began following him while the driver flashed his high beams,” police said in a media release.

    The victim, who is in his 70s, told police he pulled over and a man from the other vehicle reportedly approached his car, claiming he was a former passenger in the Uber and had left his phone in the car.

    Police say when the victim was asked for more information, he was repeatedly assaulted. The suspect also kicked the door, creating a large dent, according to police.

    “The victim was assessed by paramedics but declined further treatment,” said police.

    The suspect was described as a male, possibly east Asian and wearing a plaid shirt and dark jeans. He was driving a black SUV.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Louis Kittel at 519-824-1212, ext. 7589 or email lkittel@guelphpolice.ca.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Judge rules against Alberta casino, dinner theatre operator

    An application to stay a receivership order of Mayfield Investments Ltd., a company that owns multiple businesses in Alberta including the Camrose Resort and Casino, Medicine Hat Lodge and Calgary's Stage West Dinner Theatre, has been denied by the court.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News