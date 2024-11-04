KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Collaboration between Ministry of Finance and OPP results in seizure of over 180,000 unmarked cigarettes

    Police say six people are now facing charges under the Tobacco Tax Act after 180,000 unmarked cigarettes were seized during traffic stops.
    Over 180,000 unmarked cigarettes were seized during traffic stops in the County of Brant and Haldimand County.

    It was part of a collaboration between the Brant Ontario Provincial Police, West Region Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division and the Ministry of Finance.

    Police say six people are now facing charges under the Tobacco Tax Act.

