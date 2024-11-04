Ontario’s first Costco sushi department to open in Brantford, Ont.

Sushi lovers in Brantford, Ont. are in for a treat at the end of the week.

Costco Wholesale is set to make its debut in Brantford with a new warehouse that brings a unique twist to its popular offerings.

Slated to open Friday, this location will be the first Costco in Ontario to feature an in-store sushi department.

The building, located on Roy Boulevard near the Lynden Park Mall, has been under construction for months. The warehouse will offer the familiar bulk items and Costco favourites along with 24 gas pumps, 813 parking spots, and a range of beer, wine, champagne and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages.

The opening has been a long time coming for many residents as the idea of bringing the big box store to Brantford has been around in some form or another for more than two decades.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 6:30 a.m. Friday to mark the opening. The warehouse will be open to the public at 7 a.m.

The Brantford warehouse is expected to create 180 permanent and 80 seasonal jobs, according to Costco Wholesale.