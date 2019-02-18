Featured
Former Cambridge mayor backs out of Conservative MP race
Cambridge Mayor Doug Craig delivers his state of the city address on Thursday, May 12, 2016.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 18, 2019 1:40PM EST
Doug Craig is no longer in the running for a federal Conservative party seat three months after announcing he planned to seek the Cambridge-North Dumfries nomination.
The former, long-time mayor of Cambridge said in a statement he decided to step aside “in the spirit of unity” and is throwing his support behind Tyler Calver.
Calver is an employee of CTV Kitchener on a leave of absence while seeking the nomination.
Former school board trustee Cindy Watson is also in the race for the seat, currently held by Liberal MP Bryan May.