Doug Craig is no longer in the running for a federal Conservative party seat three months after announcing he planned to seek the Cambridge-North Dumfries nomination.

The former, long-time mayor of Cambridge said in a statement he decided to step aside “in the spirit of unity” and is throwing his support behind Tyler Calver.

Calver is an employee of CTV Kitchener on a leave of absence while seeking the nomination.

Former school board trustee Cindy Watson is also in the race for the seat, currently held by Liberal MP Bryan May.