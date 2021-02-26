KITCHENER -- The pandemic has served up big changes for food truck operators.

Revenue has gone down by 50 per cent for Brad Schmuck & Christine Mackay, the owners of the Schmuck Truck.

With festivals and weddings cancelled, and private gatherings limited to how many people can attend, the pair have had to cook up some alternatives by focusing on meal kits, home deliveries, and catering.

"There's a lot of uncertainty," said Mackay. "It's very difficult to plan your business."

Sandor Dosman, the owner of Fo'Cheezy Food Trucks, also expects it to be tough ahead of an uncertain spring and summer, but is discussing with other owners about how they can make the most of the season.

"We pretty much know we're not going to have the same kind of events we had seen in 2019 and before," he said. "We're just in the planning stages right now of the places we want to operate and work within the cities."

Passado Brasil Food Truck now operates out of the Underground Flavour Group pop up lounge in Kitchener, a place where chefs can book times to serve customers.

With the truck in storage, owners Kayla Bonn and Claudio Perez say they're using the opportunity to try new things.

"We're looking to maybe offer delivery when the food truck season stars and we're working on some shelf products," said Perez.