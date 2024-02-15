Five teens arrested after robbery at Conestoga Mall

Five teenage boys have been arrested after a jewelry store robbery at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo.

Waterloo regional police were called to the mall just after 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 15.

They were told a group of males, armed with hammers and a firearm, went into a store and began smashing display cases, stealing jewelry, and threatening staff members.

The suspects then ran out of the store to a vehicle waiting outside.

Police say they were quickly able to track down the vehicle as the driver was trying to leave the area. The driver refused to stop for police, hit a curb, and broke the vehicle’s axle.

Police say five males jumped out of the vehicle and ran away.

Officers, with the help of the canine unit, chased the suspects on foot. The suspects were arrested in the Frobisher Drive area.

A 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from Waterloo Region, were arrested. Three other boys from Toronto between the ages of 15 and 17 were also arrested. They face several charges including robbery with a firearm and possession over $5,000.

Police say they have also discovered the vehicle used by the suspects was stolen from the Toronto area earlier this month. The vehicle and a loaded firearm were seized.

No injuries have been reported.