Five suspected drug related deaths in 10 days in Waterloo Region

A community drug alert has been issued for Waterloo Region after five suspected drug related deaths in just ten days.

The Overdose Monitoring Alert and Response System (OMARS) said the deaths happened between Oct. 11 and Oct. 21.

Meanwhile, the Kitchener CTS Drug Checking Program detected high potency fentanyl, para-fluorofentanyl, oxazepam, flubromazolam AKA “liquid Xanax”, fentanyl analogues, medetomidine/dexmedetomidine and bromazolam in samples submitted during the last week.

OMARS warns respiratory illness and infections such as COVID-19, influenza, and RSV can affect breathing and may increase the risk of an overdose.