Police looking for missing teen from Goderich with ties to Stratford

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a missing teenager from Goderich.

Police said 14-year-old Emma was last seen on Tuesday around 8 p.m. in Goderich, but Emma has ties to the Stratford area.

Emma is described as 5’3”, approximately 170lbs with hazel eyes.

Police said Emma may be riding a green bicycle and carrying a large backpack with a tent.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.