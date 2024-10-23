KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police looking for missing teen from Goderich with ties to Stratford

    Ontario Provincial Police released this image of missing person Emma. (Courtesy: OPP) Ontario Provincial Police released this image of missing person Emma. (Courtesy: OPP)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a missing teenager from Goderich.

    Police said 14-year-old Emma was last seen on Tuesday around 8 p.m. in Goderich, but Emma has ties to the Stratford area.

    Emma is described as 5’3”, approximately 170lbs with hazel eyes.

    Police said Emma may be riding a green bicycle and carrying a large backpack with a tent.

    Anyone with more information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News