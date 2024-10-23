KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Cambridge grocery store temporarily closed following fire

    A Cambridge Fire vehicle is seen parked outside a Sobeys grocery store on Cedar Street in Cambridge on Oct. 23, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News) A Cambridge Fire vehicle is seen parked outside a Sobeys grocery store on Cedar Street in Cambridge on Oct. 23, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News)
    Employees at a grocery store in Cambridge had a surprising start to their morning as they walked in to work to find a fire.

    The Cambridge Fire Department said they responded to a small fire inside a freezer at the Sobeys on Cedar Street.

    Crews are still looking into what started the fire and a damage estimate is not yet available, but the store will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

    No one was hurt.

