Cambridge grocery store temporarily closed following fire
Employees at a grocery store in Cambridge had a surprising start to their morning as they walked in to work to find a fire.
The Cambridge Fire Department said they responded to a small fire inside a freezer at the Sobeys on Cedar Street.
Crews are still looking into what started the fire and a damage estimate is not yet available, but the store will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
No one was hurt.
