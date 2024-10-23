Sudden death investigation in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a sudden death in Kitchener.

Police said they were called to reports of an unresponsive man in the Weber Street East and Raymond Road area around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police service’s Major Crime Unit and the Chief Coroner’s Office is investigating.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191.

This is a developing story.