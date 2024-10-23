KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Steak knife and metal pipe pulled out in Guelph fight

    Metal pipes are seen in this undated stock image. (Engin Akyurt/Pexels.com) Metal pipes are seen in this undated stock image. (Engin Akyurt/Pexels.com)
    A man has been charged after police say he pulled out weapons during a fight with a neighbour.

    Guelph Police officers were called to Woolwich Street and Marilyn Drive just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

    Investigators said two men had been arguing when one of them pulled out a steak knife and a metal pipe and told a witness he wanted to hurt the other man.

    Police said the witness tried to grab the weapons and called police.

    A 65-year-old Guelph man has been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

