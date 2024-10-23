KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver clocked going 55 km/h over the speed limit in Brant County

    A 35-year-old driver will have to adjust to taking the slow and steady approach after being pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police in Brant County.

    Police said they pulled a vehicle over on Highway 403 in Brant County at 2:39 a.m. on Oct. 17.

    They said that the driver was going 165 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.

    The driver from London was charged with stunt driving and their licence has been suspended for a month. Their vehicle has been impounded for two weeks.

