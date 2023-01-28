First electric transit bus arrives in Guelph

The first electric bus has arrived in Guelph.

On Friday, the city posted a photo of the bus to social media saying the bus would be ready for passengers soon.

“This is a big step forward as bus operations account for more than 30 per cent of total greenhouse gas emissions from all city activities,” a news release from the City of Guelph said.

This is the first of four electric buses ordered by the city. The other three are expected to be deployed this spring, according to the city.

The move to electric buses comes as the City of Guelph looks to reach a 100 per cent renewable energy target by 2050.

“In an ongoing effort to use 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050 and to meet race to zero targets, the city has already replaced 44 fleet vehicles with fully or partially electric drive units, including three ice resurfacers at indoor arenas,” the city said in a news release.

A date the bus will hit the roads was not given, nor when the next electric bus is scheduled to arrive. The city did say more information about the pilot electric buses will be shared in the weeks ahead.