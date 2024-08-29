First confirmed influenza case reported this season in Brant County

The Brant County Health Unit is reporting its first confirmed case of influenza this season.

Last year, the first wasn’t reported until Sept. 15. There were 181 lab confirmed cases in total throughout 2023 in Brantford and Brant County.

Influenza can cause more severe illness than a common cold. The symptoms include fever, cough, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, tiredness and loss of appetite.

“As we expect to see more influenza activity into the fall and winter, the flu shot is a quick, simple and safe way to protect yourself, loved ones, coworkers and the community. The flu can be very serious for infants, older adults and those with chronic diseases. These groups are at much a higher risk for serious complications,” Dr. Rebecca Comley, medical officer of health for the Brant County Health Unit, said in a media release.

The flu vaccine will be available for high-risk people in early to mid-October. Eligibility will open up to all Ontarians at the end of October.