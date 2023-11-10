Fireworks for Diwali? Some cities say light shows are a 'no'

Diwali, the festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists all over the world, kicks off on Sunday.

The five-day festival often involves the exchange of gifts, prayers and food.

Fireworks are also synonymous with Diwali, but the rules for setting them off vary depending on where you live.

Below you’ll find the bylaws city by city.

The only thing they all agree on is that fireworks cannot be set off on public property, including city parks and schools.

KITCHENER

Fireworks are allowed on Diwali, Victoria Day and Canada Day until 11 p.m.

Fire permits are required for any other holiday. More info here: https://www.kitchener.ca/en/development-and-construction/fire-permits-and-inspections.aspx

WATERLOO

Fireworks are permitted on Diwali (or Deepavali), Canada Day, Victoria Day and the Lunar New Year (also called the Chinese New Year).

They can be set off the day of, and one day before or after the holiday, until 11 p.m.

The city also has several other requirements. They say they can only be “low-hazard” fireworks, such as roman candles, fountains, pinwheels, volcanoes or other similar pyrotechnics. Christmas crackers and paper caps containing more than “twenty-five one-hundredths of a grain of explosives” are not allowed. The person setting off the fireworks must also be aged 18 or older.

CAMBRIDGE

The city permits fireworks on Diwali, Victoria Day and Canada Day. Other dates or holidays require a permit from the city.

They can be set off between dusk and 11 p.m.

GUELPH

Residents are allowed fireworks on Diwali, Victoria Day and Canada Day. They’re also permitted the day before or after Victoria Day and Canada Day.

Fireworks can be set off from 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Any other holidays must be approved by the Guelph Fire Department. You can email facilitybooking@guelph.ca to apply for a permit.

STRATFORD

Fireworks are allowed only on Victoria Day and Canada Day, or the day after in the event of bad weather.

They are permitted between the hours of 8 p.m. and midnight.

Residents can seek a permit to set off fireworks on other holidays. They must do so 30 days in advance.

BRANT COUNTY

Fireworks are only permitted in Brant County on Victoria Day and Canada Day, as well as three days before or after.

For any other holiday (including Diwali), residents must submit a Family Fireworks Permit Application. Once approved, residents will have to pay a fee. You can apply for a permit here: www.brant.ca/familyfireworks.