KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Fireworks for Diwali? Some cities say light shows are a 'no'

    Fireworks are seen in a file photo. (Pexels.com / rovenimages.com) Fireworks are seen in a file photo. (Pexels.com / rovenimages.com)

    Diwali, the festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists all over the world, kicks off on Sunday.

    The five-day festival often involves the exchange of gifts, prayers and food.

    Fireworks are also synonymous with Diwali, but the rules for setting them off vary depending on where you live.

    Below you’ll find the bylaws city by city.

    The only thing they all agree on is that fireworks cannot be set off on public property, including city parks and schools.

    KITCHENER

    Fireworks are allowed on Diwali, Victoria Day and Canada Day until 11 p.m.

    Fire permits are required for any other holiday. More info here: https://www.kitchener.ca/en/development-and-construction/fire-permits-and-inspections.aspx

    WATERLOO

    Fireworks are permitted on Diwali (or Deepavali), Canada Day, Victoria Day and the Lunar New Year (also called the Chinese New Year).

    They can be set off the day of, and one day before or after the holiday, until 11 p.m.

    The city also has several other requirements. They say they can only be “low-hazard” fireworks, such as roman candles, fountains, pinwheels, volcanoes or other similar pyrotechnics. Christmas crackers and paper caps containing more than “twenty-five one-hundredths of a grain of explosives” are not allowed. The person setting off the fireworks must also be aged 18 or older.

    CAMBRIDGE

    The city permits fireworks on Diwali, Victoria Day and Canada Day. Other dates or holidays require a permit from the city.

    They can be set off between dusk and 11 p.m.

    GUELPH

    Residents are allowed fireworks on Diwali, Victoria Day and Canada Day. They’re also permitted the day before or after Victoria Day and Canada Day.

    Fireworks can be set off from 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

    Any other holidays must be approved by the Guelph Fire Department. You can email facilitybooking@guelph.ca to apply for a permit.

    STRATFORD

    Fireworks are allowed only on Victoria Day and Canada Day, or the day after in the event of bad weather.

    They are permitted between the hours of 8 p.m. and midnight.

    Residents can seek a permit to set off fireworks on other holidays. They must do so 30 days in advance.

    BRANT COUNTY

    Fireworks are only permitted in Brant County on Victoria Day and Canada Day, as well as three days before or after.

    For any other holiday (including Diwali), residents must submit a Family Fireworks Permit Application. Once approved, residents will have to pay a fee. You can apply for a permit here: www.brant.ca/familyfireworks.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground

    As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.

    Montreal Canadiens’ doctor hanging up his stethoscope after a 60-year career

    When Dr. David Mulder first joined the ranks of hockey team physicians, many goalies tended their nets without masks and the goal in the National Hockey League was to get players back on the ice as quickly as possible after an injury. Now, 60 years later, Mulder is retiring as head doctor for the Montreal Canadiens.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News