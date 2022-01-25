Firefighter airlifted to hospital after fire truck crash in Wellington County

A firefighter was airlifted to hospital after a fire truck crash in Wellington County on Tuesday morning.

A tweet from provincial police said a firefighter suffered serious injuries in the single-vehicle crash. A spokesperson said the truck was responding to a call.

Ornge Air Ambulance responded to the crash. A spokesperson said they transported a patient to Hamilton General Hospital.

Side Road 10 is closed near Wellington Road 7.

The OPP said paramedics are at the scene to assist the injured firefighter.

More details to come.