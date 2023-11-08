KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Fire prompts early closure at Cambridge high school

    Jacob Hespeler Secondary School in Cambridge on Nov. 8, 2023. Jacob Hespeler Secondary School in Cambridge on Nov. 8, 2023.

    Students at a Cambridge high school were sent home early on Wednesday.

    On their website, Jacob Hespeler Secondary School said there had been a small fire which resulted in “odour in the school.”

    Extracurricular activities were also cancelled for the evening.

    The school said buses were brought in to bring students home, while others were allowed to walk home.

    No further details have been shared about the cause of the fire.

