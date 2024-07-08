KITCHENER
    • Fire causes damage at Cintas Uniform Company in Cambridge

    Cambridge Fire’s prevention team remains on scene as the investigation continues into an early morning fire at Cintas Uniform Company on July 8, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News) Cambridge Fire’s prevention team remains on scene as the investigation continues into an early morning fire at Cintas Uniform Company on July 8, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News)
    An early morning fire at a Cambridge business caused significant damage.

    Emergency services were called to a fire at the Cintas Uniform Company on Turnbull Court around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

    Cambridge Fire told CTV News there were no injuries and no one was inside at the time.

    Damage to the building is substantial, they added.

    Cambridge Fire said it was an offensive attack to contain and suppress the fire with the assistance of the building sprinkler system.

    The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

    Officials said it’s unlikely workers will be able to return to work Monday due to poor air quality inside the building.

    Cambridge Fire wrapped up the investigation by Monday evening and said the building was released back to the owner to start the clean up process.

     

     

