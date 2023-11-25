KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Fire at Kitchener encampment under investigation

    The aftermath of a fire at a Kitchener encampment on Nov. 25, 2023. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener) The aftermath of a fire at a Kitchener encampment on Nov. 25, 2023. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)

    A fire at the Weber and Victoria Street encampment in Kitchener is under investigation.

    Fire crews were called to the scene mid-morning on Saturday.

    They say two or more tents were involved.

    No injuries have been reported.

    More to come.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News