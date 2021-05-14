KITCHENER -- A fire at the Broil King Onward Manufacturing plant is under investigation.

Crews were called out the incident on Kumpf Drive just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

Officials say 17 firefighters were on scene and that flames were visible from inside the plant when they got there.

The fire was put out quickly, but crews have been dealing with smoke and hot spots since then.

Packaging contents like cardboard boxes were reportedly on fire.

The cause of the fire, or if it’s being considered suspicious, is under investigation.

Waterloo Fire says a lot of damage is expected, but an exact amount is also unknown.

No injuries were reported.