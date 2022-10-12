Film crews in Brantford, Ont. shooting new holiday movie

Brantford residents are being advised to expect delays and detours in the university district this week with film crews in town shooting a new movie, Undercover Holiday.

An update on the City of Brantford’s website says filming will take place between 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.

Crews will be shooting exterior scenes along Dalhousie Street – from George Street to Market Street – and George Street – from Darling Street to Dalhousie Street.

The city says the area will be decorated in “winter holiday looks” including artificial snow.

Undercover Holiday follows a pop star returning home for the holidays as she rebuilds lost friendships, discovers love and evades an unwanted fan, the city says.

More information on road closures is available here.