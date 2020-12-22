KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they found cocaine and fentanyl when recovering a stolen vehicle on Tuesday.

Officers found a stolen vehicle on Ottawa Street North in Kitchener at around 9:50 a.m. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and officials say they seized drugs.

A 31-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with possession of stolen property and drugs.

Police say someone left the vehicle running outside unattended to warm up when it was stolen. They're reminding people to not leave a vehicle unattended with the keys in the ignition.