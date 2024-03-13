Fencing goes up on Ezra ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
Preparations are underway as Waterloo braces for St. Patrick’s Day.
March 17 – which falls on a Sunday this year – sees thousands of students descend on the University District for a massive unsanctioned street party.
On Wednesday morning, crews were putting up fencing along Ezra Avenue, which has traditionally been the epicentre of St. Patrick’s Day festivities. The city has blocked off Ezra for the past several years, prompting students to move the party to nearby Marshall Street.
Speaking last year, Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe said Ezra’s layout – a short street with few access points – created challenges for emergency responders.
"First of all, we would absolutely prefer it not happen,” McCabe said. “If it is happening, one of our priorities is to ensure the people who are attending are safe, or as safe as possible. So that’s really the reason for moving off Ezra, because it's a very contained area and difficult to get into if there is an emergency to respond to."
Waterloo regional police laid 232 charges during St. Patrick’s Day weekend last year. Eighty per cent of those were for liquor act or traffic violations.
Parking restrictions
Parking restrictions will also be in effect Saturday and Sunday. The area impacted is bordered by Albert Street, Columbia Street, Weber Street and Bridgeport Road.
In a release Tuesday, the city said any vehicle parked on the street in the prohibited area will be ticketed, even if the driver has a registered overnight parking exemption.
Street parking is not allowed in the area shown in red on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17. (City of Waterloo)
More to come.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok
The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn't sell, as lawmakers acted on concerns that the company's current ownership structure is a national security threat.
Poilievre promises 'multiple' House votes to pressure PM Trudeau to scrap carbon tax hike
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is putting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on notice that his party plans to force 'multiple votes' when the House of Commons returns, resuming its pressure campaign to see the Liberals scrap the planned April 1 carbon tax increase.
Life sentence handed to Brampton, Ont. man who 'snapped,' killed wife in public park
A Brampton man has been sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 13 years after he was found to have stabbed his wife more than 30 times during an argument on a public trail in 2021.
Judge overseeing Georgia election interference case dismisses some charges against Trump
The judge overseeing the Georgia election interference case on Wednesday dismissed some of the charges against former U.S. president Donald Trump, but many other counts in the indictment remain.
This '6 to 1' trick might make your grocery shopping easier
Six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun thing — if that’s your grocery shopping list this week, you are probably a fan of Will Coleman, a New York City-based chef, television personality and social media content creator.
WATCH LIVE MPs questioning main contractor on ArriveCan app at House committee
MPs will have another chance to question the people behind the main contract for the ArriveCan app at a House committee meeting today.
Buying an EV can save you money the longer and farther you drive it: UBC study
A study from researchers at the University of British Columbia is making an economic case for purchasing an electric vehicle.
BREAKING Police charge B.C. suspect in historical sex assaults against Ontario kids in the 1990s
Halton police say they have charged a suspect in connection with a series of historical sexual assaults against children dating back to the 1990s.
B.C. man's balloon-popping videos earn hundreds of millions of views worldwide
Before David Beck discovered the positive potential of filling a balloon full of water, he was striving to be a full-time travel photographer.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.