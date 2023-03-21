Two officers injured, 232 charges laid by WRPS during Waterloo St. Patrick’s Day weekend

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says its officers laid 232 charges and arrested 18 people in connection to the large St. Patrick’s Day street party in Waterloo’s university district.

In a news release Tuesday, WRPS said it responded to almost 500 incidents between 8 a.m. on March 17 and 3 a.m. on March 19.

It said two officers sustained minor injuries when they responded to a report of property damage on Marshall Street.

“It is unfortunate that we continue to see individuals take part in unlawful and unsanctioned gatherings that pose significant safety concerns to the public and to emergency service providers,” said Mark Crowell, WRPS Chief of Police in the news release. “I want to extend my thanks to our members and community partners for the significant planning and preparation that led up to this event to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.”

According to police, highway traffic act violations were the most common infraction, with 96 charges laid.

Liquor Licence Control Act offences were a close second with 92 charges laid, followed by 19 criminal code and Controlled Drugs Substances Act charges and 15 charges classified as “other.”

Data from the Waterloo Regional Police Service breaks down the charges laid in connect to St. Patrick's Day this year. (WRPS)

LAST YEAR'S DATA

Compared to numbers released in 2022, WRPS responded to more incidents last year and laid more charges. However, last year's data from police covered a 70-hour period, whereas this year it covered a 43-hour period.

Last year’s data shows WRPS laid 193 charges, and arrested 22 people with a total of 552 incidents.

Last year’s celebrations saw Liquor Licence and Control Act infractions as the highest offence, with 117 charges laid.

At the time, WRPS Chief of Police Bryan Larkin said, “We are disappointed that, despite encouraging individuals to celebrate responsibly in smaller gatherings or licenced establishments, many opted to gather on the street, forcing road closures. As we move forward, we will continue to work together with our community partners to find alternatives to this unlawful gathering.”