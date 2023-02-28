Federal government invests $22M in aerospace industry, supporting six local projects

The Waterloo Institute for Sustainable Aeronautics (WISA) will receive nearly $10 million in funding. (Stephanie Villella/CTV News Kitchener) The Waterloo Institute for Sustainable Aeronautics (WISA) will receive nearly $10 million in funding. (Stephanie Villella/CTV News Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight

The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

London

  • Strathroy-Caradoc man sentenced for shooting

    Last fall, 28-year-old Alexandre Allie of Strathroy-Caradoc plead guilty to a dangerous shooting incident in which two men were injured. Tuesday in a London courtroom, Allie was sentenced to a total of eight years by Justice Marc Garson.

    London, Ont. courthouse. (CTV file photo)

  • Fire victim forced into homeless shelter amid soaring rents

    In the aftermath of a fire that forced him from his home of 10 years, Justin Conn is thinking of others more than himself. The blaze transpired on Feb. 19, and forced about 40 residents to flee their Sarnia, Ont. apartment. For a week, many were given shelter at a local hotel — but now, many residents, including Justin, have no place to go.

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver