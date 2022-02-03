Fatal crash in Haldimand County: OPP

A crash that closed Highway 54 and Onondaga Townline Road northwest of Caledonia Thursday morning is now a fatal one.

The OPP said emergency crews were called to the scene at 7:47 a.m. for a two vehicle crash.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other driver was not injured.

In a tweet issued at 10:02 a.m. that included video, Const. Maria Gagliardi the identity of the deceased has not been released pending next of kin notification.

"Please drive safely, take your time, leave early if you have to leave at all. We want you to come home safely to your families," said Gagliardi.

#HaldimandOPP There has been a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Hwy 54 north of Caledonia. Hwy 54 remains closed from Mines Rd. to Brant County Road 22. Also Onondaga Rd. will be closed from Hwy 54 to Greens Rd. Please avoid this area. Thank you ^mg pic.twitter.com/ap0pcyHhxp — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 3, 2022

In a tweet issued two hours earlier, Haldimand OPP asked drivers to avoid Highway 54 from Brant County 22 to Mines Road as well as Onondaga Townline Road from Highway 54 to Greens Road.