Fatal crash in Caledonia

OPP are investigating a fatal crash in Haldimand County.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday, OPP, fire and paramedic services responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Argyle Street and Highway 6 in Caledonia

Police say a sedan was involved and the driver was ejected.

The 28-year-old from Caledonia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road closures were put in place at Argyle Street and Braemar Drive, and Highway 6 between Greens Road and Fifth Line.

The road re-opened just before noon.