Fatal crash in Caledonia

    An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV) An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV)
    OPP are investigating a fatal crash in Haldimand County.

    Around 3 a.m. Thursday, OPP, fire and paramedic services responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Argyle Street and Highway 6 in Caledonia

    Police say a sedan was involved and the driver was ejected.

    The 28-year-old from Caledonia was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Road closures were put in place at Argyle Street and Braemar Drive, and Highway 6 between Greens Road and Fifth Line.

    The road re-opened just before noon.

