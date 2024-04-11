Fatal crash in Caledonia
OPP are investigating a fatal crash in Haldimand County.
Around 3 a.m. Thursday, OPP, fire and paramedic services responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Argyle Street and Highway 6 in Caledonia
Police say a sedan was involved and the driver was ejected.
The 28-year-old from Caledonia was pronounced dead at the scene.
Road closures were put in place at Argyle Street and Braemar Drive, and Highway 6 between Greens Road and Fifth Line.
The road re-opened just before noon.
