KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after Kitchener crash

    A vehicle from the traffic branch of the Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Matt Harris/CTV Kitchener) A vehicle from the traffic branch of the Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Matt Harris/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    A motorcyclist was taken to an out-of-region hospital after a serious single vehicle crash in Kitchener.

    Police were called to the Fischer-Hallman Road and Rosenberg Way area around 4:50 p.m. Friday.

    They said the collision involved a blue motorcycle.

    The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man from Kitchener, was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

    The intersection was closed for several hours for an investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News