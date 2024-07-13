Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after Kitchener crash

A motorcyclist was taken to an out-of-region hospital after a serious single vehicle crash in Kitchener.

Police were called to the Fischer-Hallman Road and Rosenberg Way area around 4:50 p.m. Friday.

They said the collision involved a blue motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man from Kitchener, was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours for an investigation.