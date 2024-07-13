Youth charged after Canada Day robbery at Victoria Park

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a youth as part of an investigation into a reported robbery in Victoria Park.

Investigators were told a victim was assaulted by a group of people around 9:30 p.m. on Canada Day.

The victim told police a firearm was brandished during the incident and the suspects took off on foot after robbing the victim.

Officers arrested a youth on Wednesday and charged them with robbery.

Police are still trying to identify another suspect they believe was involved.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.