KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Youth charged after Canada Day robbery at Victoria Park

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a youth as part of an investigation into a reported robbery in Victoria Park.

    Investigators were told a victim was assaulted by a group of people around 9:30 p.m. on Canada Day.

    The victim told police a firearm was brandished during the incident and the suspects took off on foot after robbing the victim.

    Officers arrested a youth on Wednesday and charged them with robbery.

    Police are still trying to identify another suspect they believe was involved.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News