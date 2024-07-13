Police trying to identify suspect in Waterloo robbery

Waterloo Regional Police have released new images as they try to identify a suspect involved in a robbery at a Waterloo business.

Officers were called to a business in the Fischer-Hallman Road and Erb Street West area on Friday around 9:30 p.m.

They were told an unknown male entered the store, told an employee he had a gun and demanded cash.

No one was hurt, but the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a 5’7” white male wearing a dark jacket with the word ‘Security’ written across the back in yellow stitching.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.