A popular photo destination in Millgrove has been forced to close after tourists caused chaos on area roads.

Bogle Seeds on Safari Road is known for its massive, blooming field of sunflowers and has become a stop for those seeking photographs for social media.

However, after a chaotic weekend, the farm says it will be closed for the rest of the year.

On their webpage, Bogle Seeds says on Saturday there was heavy traffic on area roads and Hamilton Police had to step in to shut the roads down.

The farm says for the rest of the season patrons will no longer be allowed to view or photograph the flowers.

Bogle Seeds also sells bird seed and other products and will remain open to customers wishing to make a purchase.