KITCHENER -- A little girl is cruising around on her favourite bicycle again thanks to the generosity of some Waterloo Regional Police employees.

Police say that four-year-old Lexie had just learned how to ride a bike, when someone stole it from her driveway last week.

To make matters worse, it was the girl's beloved "Frozen"-themed bicycle.

“We haven't been working. We didn't have the extra funds and we were trying to figure out what we were going to do to replace her bike,” says Lexie’s mom Roxann Beadle.

After hearing about the story, a group of dispatchers banded together and raised enough money to buy Lexie a new bike to ride this summer.

“I was so touched I cried at first. I was like oh my goodness she had been so crushed by someone taking her bike that I never thought they would get together and have the kindness to go get her a bike because with everything going on right now,” says Beadle.

Photos of officers dropping off a new Frozen bike to Lexie were posted to the WRPS Twitter account on Monday.

Her new ride came complete with an Elsa- and Anna-themed handbasket and shiny handlebar tassels.