

CTV Kitchener





OPP are investigating the alleged theft of a dog near Mitchell.

It happened Monday afternoon at the Wight farm on Line 39, north of Mitchell.

The family’s four children were playing outside with the Australian Shepard/Border Collie mix when they decided to go indoors.

When they returned about 15 minutes later the dog, named Boots, was missing.

They say the pup is well-trained and rarely wanders beyond their property.

The children – Harmony, Trinity, Cleo and Andrew – spoke to CTV about the loss.

“It was scary. We knew she didn’t run off and we didn’t know what happened.”

The Wight’s believe that if someone did target Boots, she would have been an easy target.

“She is very friendly,” says mother Cheryl Wight. “If anything, she would hop in their van and want to go for a ride.”

She’s described as 9-months-old, with long black and white fur and wearing a blue collar.

Boots has been with the family since Christmas.

Anyone with information on the dog’s whereabouts is asked to contact Perth Count OPP or the K-W Humane Society.