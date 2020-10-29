KITCHENER -- Police were in a residential Kitchener neighbourhood on Thursday morning after someone had reported shots fired.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said just after 7 a.m. that they were in the area of Franklin Street North between Trafalgar and Shuh avenues for "a police investigation."

Just after 8 a.m., they had asked people to avoid the area, saying they had received reports of shots fired inside a home in the area.

Roads were closed while officers investigated, but by 8:30 a.m., police announced that the reports had been found false.

There was no word on any charges.