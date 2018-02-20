

CTV Kitchener





Some big names in electronic music will be taking part in the 2018 edition of the Ever After Music Festival.

The festival has released its lineup for this year.

Top billing goes to a performance by Canadian dubstep producers Excision and Datsik.

Other headliners include Illenium, Claude VonStroke, Flux Pavilion and Doctor P.

This year’s festival runs from June 8-10 at Bingemans in Kitchener. Organizers expect it to attract crowds of about 25,000 people per day.

The full lineup is available on the festival’s website.