A large music festival that generated more than 100 noise complaints last year will run again this year – as long as it’s a little bit quieter.

Kitchener city councillors have approved a noise exemption for the 2018 edition of Ever After Fest, which is scheduled for June 8-10 at Bingemans.

The exemption calls for stricter noise controls, with music not allowed to be louder than 55 dBA in nearby residential neighbours at any point, down from last year’s limit of 65 dBA.

Additionally, the city is requiring that no offensive language from the festival be heard in residential neighbourhoods, and event organizers have an on-site contact person for city staff during the festival. Festival organizers will also pay for a noise officer to be assigned to the event.

Last year’s edition of Ever After Fest caused an unusually high number of noise complaints, which a city report found was likely due to a combination of the 65-dBA limit and unusual weather conditions on the weekend of the festival.

Organizers expect this year’s Ever After Fest to attract about 25,000 people per day.