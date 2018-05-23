

CTV Kitchener





Norfolk General Hospital says it’s dealing with an enteric outbreak in ward 4B.

The hospital says affected patients have been placed in isolation and visitor restrictions are in place in the affected unit.

A number of outbreak control measures have also been implemented including enhanced cleaning and disinfection, not allowing transfers or new admissions, and keeping visitors to a minimum.

Visitors to the Simcoe hospital are being reminded to wash their hands or use the hand sanitizing stations before entering and after leaving the hospital.

Symptoms of an enteric illness include diarrhea and vomiting.