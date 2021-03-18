Advertisement
Employee at McDonald's on Fischer-Hallman Road tests positive for COVID-19
Published Thursday, March 18, 2021 2:22PM EDT
KITCHENER -- An employee working at the McDonald's on Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener has tested positive for COVID-19.
A COVID-19 case tracker on the company's website said the employee last worked on March 14.
The company reported two other cases at Kitchener locations earlier this week. They worked at 2410 Homer Watson Blvd. and and 1020 Ottawa St. North.