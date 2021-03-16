Advertisement
COVID-19 cases confirmed at two Kitchener McDonald's locations
Published Tuesday, March 16, 2021 3:45PM EDT
A McDondald's located at 630 Keele Street in Toronto is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. (The Canadian Press)
Share:
KITCHENER -- Employees at two McDonald's locations in Kitchener have tested positive for COVID-19.
The company's COVID-19 case tracker said one employee worked at 2410 Homer Watson Blvd., while the other worked at 1020 Ottawa St. North. The employees last worked on March 12 and 13, respectively.
The cases were identified on March 15.