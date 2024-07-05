Emergency services respond to single-vehicle crash in Woolwich County
Waterloo Regional Police say Fountain Street is closed between Menno Street and Flanders Road after reports of a single-vehicle crash in Woolwich County.
Police posted about the crash on social media, just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
It is unclear if there are any injuries.
Police are advising the public to use an alternate route.
This story will be updated.
