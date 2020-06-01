KITCHENER -- A new look in Elora is eliminating vehicle traffic to allow for people to explore the city by foot.

The town shut down several roads to help customers find their ways back to local businesses.

"It was really important for us to allow a soft opening for our merchants here in the downtown core, to be able to exercise social distancing, be able to spread out a little bit," explains Centre Wellington tourism coordinator Deb Dalziel.

Every weekend from 9 a.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday, east and west Mill Streets will be closed off to cars from Geddes Street to Price Street.

Metcalfe will also be closed from the bridge to Geddes Street.

It's a decision that many store owners and employees tell CTV they stand behind.

"Regardless people are going to come visit Elora," says shop owner Patricia Boutin. "We've created a destination and by doing this, I think it's going to be a lot safer."

Dalziel says their intent was to continue the pedestrian-centric measures through the summer months, but she says the situation "will be fluid."

Other shop owners hope the pedestrian pathway might inspire other communities to follow suit.

Township staff are working with the Fergus BIA on plans to help with reopening goals, meaning pedestrian-friendly hubs in other areas aren't out of the question.