Elizabeth Wettlaufer is no longer serving her sentence at Kitchener’s Grand Valley Institution for Women.

The former nurse, who has admitted to killing eight seniors under her care, has been transferred to a secure facility in Montreal.

The reason for the transfer, sources tell CTV News, is that Wettlaufer needs medical treatment she cannot receive at Grand Valley.

It’s not clear how long Wettlaufer will remain in Montreal.

Wettlaufer was sentenced to life in prison last year after pleading guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault. She was given an automatic sentence of life in prison with no ability to apply for parole for 25 years.

The case prompted a public inquiry into the state of Ontario’s long-term care system. Most of Wettlaufer’s victims were living at the Caressant Care long-term care facility in Woodstock, while one lived at a long-term care home in London. She killed them by injecting them with insulin.

The inquiry is expected to start later this year and be complete by July 31, 2019.