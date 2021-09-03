Election 2021 riding profile: Kitchener South-Hespeler

KITCHENER -

Here's everything registered voters in Kitchener South-Hespeler need to know ahead of the federal election on Sept. 20.

CANDIDATES

2019 ELECTION RESULTS

The Kitchener South-Hespeler riding was won by Liberal Marwan Tabbara in 2019. Tabbara is not seeking relection. He won with 40.2 per cent of the vote, with 20,986 ballots cast in his favour. Conservative candidate Alan Keeso pulled in 17,480 votes (33.5 per cent). Of the 80,150 electors on the eligible voters list, 52,628 cast ballots.

BOUNDARIES

The Kitchener South-Hespeler riding stretches across parts of Kitchener and Cambridge.

It includes part of Cambridge that lies north of Hwy. 401 up to Woolwich Township.

In Kitchener, the boundary begins at the southern city limits at Fischer-Hallman Road. It stretches north to the Conestoga Parkway and south to New Dundee Road. The riding contains then extends along Hwy. 8 to Fairway Road to Zeller Drive before hitting the eastern city limit near the Grand River.

DEMOGRAPHICS

Data from the 2016 census put Kitchener South-Hespeler's population at 105,309. That year, there were 39,635 private dwellings.

The average total income was $47,134.

About 19.3 per cent of the population was under 14, while 68.5 per cent was between the ages of 15 and 64. People 65 or older represented 12.2 per cent of the population and those 85 or older accounted for 1.3 per cent of the population.

The average age in 2016 was 37.7