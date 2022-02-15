Elderly resident airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after rescue from house fire by OPP officer

An OPP officer rescued an elderly person from a house fire in Norfolk County over the weekend.

In a media release from provincial police issued Tuesday morning, officials said the person suffered critical injuries in the fire.

Officials said emergency crews were called to a home on Sylvia Street in Waterford at approximately 5:39 p.m. Saturday.

When police officers arrived "one of the occupants of the home was being treated by paramedics when officers were made aware that a second person was still inside the residence."

Police said the person was located on the second floor, which was engulfed.

The resident was rescued, but was transported to a local hospital and then reportedly airlifted to a Toronto hospital "to be treated for life-threatening injuries."

In a release issued by the Norfolk County Fire Department Saturday night officials said "one elderly patient" sustained critical injuries, while another was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

Fire crews from Simcoe, Waterford, Teeterville and Delhi responded to the call.

The fire prevention officer with the Norfolk County Department, Cory Armstrong-Smith, told CTV News Tuesday morning that the Ontario Fire Marshal's office has concluded its investigation but have not released the results.