Elderly resident airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after rescue from house fire by OPP officer
An OPP officer rescued an elderly person from a house fire in Norfolk County over the weekend.
In a media release from provincial police issued Tuesday morning, officials said the person suffered critical injuries in the fire.
Officials said emergency crews were called to a home on Sylvia Street in Waterford at approximately 5:39 p.m. Saturday.
When police officers arrived "one of the occupants of the home was being treated by paramedics when officers were made aware that a second person was still inside the residence."
Police said the person was located on the second floor, which was engulfed.
The resident was rescued, but was transported to a local hospital and then reportedly airlifted to a Toronto hospital "to be treated for life-threatening injuries."
In a release issued by the Norfolk County Fire Department Saturday night officials said "one elderly patient" sustained critical injuries, while another was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.
Fire crews from Simcoe, Waterford, Teeterville and Delhi responded to the call.
The fire prevention officer with the Norfolk County Department, Cory Armstrong-Smith, told CTV News Tuesday morning that the Ontario Fire Marshal's office has concluded its investigation but have not released the results.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
BREAKING | Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid criticism of his handling of the ongoing trucker protests downtown, sources tell CTV News Ottawa, as the demonstrators continue to show no signs of leaving.
WATCH LIVE | Quebec's vaccination passport to be gradually phased out by March 14
Quebec's public health officials said Tuesday that the vaccination passport will be gradually phased out. The passport will no longer be required to access big box, liquor or cannabis stores as of tomorrow.
NEW | Feds bringing emergency declaration to Parliament 'imminently'
The federal Liberal minority government is planning to bring the emergency declaration motion before Parliament 'imminently,' says Government House Leader Mark Holland.
BREAKING | Sask. First Nation discovers 54 unmarked graves at the site of former residential schools
More than 50 unmarked graves were found during a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of former residential schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
Protesters clear Coutts, Alta., highway after weapons seized; Emergencies Act invoked
Trucks, tractors and trailers cleared a highway in Coutts, Alta., after RCMP seized a large cache of weapons and arrested multiple individuals, in a move the same day the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to protests and blockades across the country.
Ottawa protest organizers launch new fundraising scheme, 'Family Expense Support'
A group of self-described Ottawa convoy organizers launched a new fundraising venture on the same day the federal government announced new mandates for Canada's financial watchdog aimed at ending the protests.
Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity
Prince Andrew has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who said she was sexually trafficked to the British royal by the financier Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17.
Police find stolen truck in Toronto area, but 2,000 guns remain missing
Police say they've found a stolen truck, but a trailer with more than 2,000 guns remains missing.
London
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
-
Elderly resident airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after rescue from house fire by OPP officer
An OPP officer rescued an elderly person from a house fire in Norfolk County over the weekend.
-
MLHU reporting 4 new COVID-19 related deaths as cases decline at LHSC, province
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday.
Windsor
-
Woman in 70s dies, 48 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional COVID-19 death, 72 new high risk cases and 48 hospitalizations on Tuesday.
-
Traffic woes persist due to Windsor protest prevention measures
Windsor police have not indicated a timeline for reopening roads surrounding Huron Church and the Ambassador Bridge as measures remain in place to prevent future protests.
-
Breakdown of 90 charges laid by police during Windsor protest
Windsor police have released more details on the enforcement results since the onset of the protest near the Ambassador Bridge.
Barrie
-
Oro-Medonte senior sentenced for shooting death of family friend
A 72-year-old Oro-Medonte man will spend years behind bars for the shooting death of a family friend three years ago.
-
Simcoe County century home destroyed by fire, homeowners displaced
A fire in Adjala-Tosorontio, Ont. destroyed a two-story home Monday evening.
-
Check your tickets: Unclaimed Lotto Max worth $10K about to expire
Someone who bought a Lotto Max ticket in Orangeville, Ont. is sitting on $10,000 and has just eight days to cash in.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
-
Sudbury boy showered with valentines during cancer treatment
Four-year-old Jackson Twain of Sudbury is in the fight of his life right now against an aggressive tumor and friends and family are rallying around the captivating kid with a mountain of love in the form of valentines cards.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid criticism of his handling of the ongoing trucker protests downtown, sources tell CTV News Ottawa, as the demonstrators continue to show no signs of leaving.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid criticism of his handling of the ongoing trucker protests downtown, sources tell CTV News Ottawa, as the demonstrators continue to show no signs of leaving.
-
NEW
NEW | Feds bringing emergency declaration to Parliament 'imminently'
The federal Liberal minority government is planning to bring the emergency declaration motion before Parliament 'imminently,' says Government House Leader Mark Holland.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
Toronto
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | How do police forces in Ontario operate and who commands them?
As protests near their third week in the nation's capital, the police response has drawn considerable criticism. Ontario Premier Doug Ford Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson have maintained that, as elected officials, they cannot direct the police. So, if politicians don't have a hand in policing, who commands Ontario police forces?
-
Ford urges Trudeau to make ‘targeted’ use of Emergencies Act to clear protesters
Premier Doug Ford urged the federal government to take an “extremely targeted” approach to the newly invoked Emergencies Act and extinguish the ongoing occupation of the nation’s capital in the next few days.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police ID student shot dead inside Toronto high school; 14-year-old boy charged
Detectives have named an 18-year-old student shot to death inside a Scarborough high school on Monday afternoon, saying they now have a 14-year-old boy in custody who allegedly tried to shoot a second victim but his gun did not fire.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Quebec's vaccination passport to be gradually phased out by March 14
Quebec's public health officials said Tuesday that the vaccination passport will be gradually phased out. The passport will no longer be required to access big box, liquor or cannabis stores.
-
Montreal police spotted with 'Thin Blue Line' patches at convoy demonstration
Montreal police (SPVM) officers were spotted on Saturday with 'Thin Blue Line' patches on their uniform, again calling into question the force's dress code policy.
-
Quebec organizations call for suspension of criminal records for some offenders
What CND is proposing is to seal criminal records after the offender has served his or her sentence and has spent several years in the community without re-offending. This would not affect criminals who have been sentenced to life.
Atlantic
-
Relatives of Nova Scotia mass shooting victims feel 'deep discouragement' with inquiry
The public inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives is facing intense criticism from victims' relatives one week before the proceedings are to begin.
-
Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada; 4 dead, 17 missing
A Spanish fishing boat sank early Tuesday in rough seas off Newfoundland in eastern Canada, killing at least four people, Spain's maritime rescue service said. Three crew members were saved and a maritime search was launched for the 17 other crew members still missing.
-
Halifax police officer charged with sexual assault: SIRT
Nova Scotia’s police watchdog has ruled a Halifax Regional Police officer should be charged with sexual assault.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions drop in Manitoba, no deaths reported Tuesday
The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital and intensive care units in Manitoba has continued to drop.
-
Loosening of public health restrictions begins today in Manitoba
Manitoba is relaxing a number of its public health orders beginning on Tuesday, as the province is speeding up its reopening process.
Calgary
-
Blockade ends at Alberta U.S. border crossing after more than two weeks
Trucks and other vehicles with horns blaring have rolled out of a southern Alberta town, ending a blockade that paralyzed a United States border crossing for more than two weeks.
-
Calgary city council debates if face covering bylaw should be repealed
Calgary councillors are discussing if the city should align with the province and repeal its face covering bylaw during a meeting on Tuesday.
-
Copping, Hinshaw to give Alberta COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.
Over the weekend, Alberta's COVID-19 deaths went up by 35, including two individuals in their 30s.
Edmonton
-
Blockade ends at Alberta U.S. border crossing after more than two weeks
Trucks and other vehicles with horns blaring have rolled out of a southern Alberta town, ending a blockade that paralyzed a United States border crossing for more than two weeks.
-
Woman, 3 children needed police rescue after getting lost in Elk Island
A family needed to be rescued after getting lost in Elk Island National Park on Saturday, police say.
-
Elks, Golden Bears teaming up for October football doubleheader
On Oct. 15, the Golden Bears will take to the field for a noon kickoff ahead of the Elks hosting the Toronto Argonauts at 5 p.m.
Vancouver
-
Victims in decades-old 'Babes in the Woods' cold case identified: Vancouver police
The victims in a decades-old cold case have finally been identified, police in Vancouver announced Tuesday.
-
Service resumes at B.C. border crossing, a dozen people arrested
Service has resumed at a B.C. border crossing where access was blocked by protesters for several days.
-
2 arrested for stealing gas from trucks in industrial park: RCMP
Mounties in Langley say two people were arrested late last week after they allegedly siphoned gas from trucks in an industrial park.