The new Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex Community Pavilion has officially opened.

Opened on Tuesday, the facility boasts a number of accessible and environmentally friendly features.

“Being age-friendly for seniors means being age-friendly for all. And you see that in this building from west to east of what can be done,” said Dave Jaworsky, mayor of Waterloo.

The pavilion will host some of the city’s older adult recreation programs, and contains several accessibility features, including mobility scooter charging stations, tactile wayfinding strips for people with visual impairments and enhanced pedestrian walkways.

“It was about creating a welcoming, accessible, inclusive community where everybody feels welcome and creating a multigenerational community where people of all ages and abilities can come together,” said Kevin Van Ooteghem, project manager

The building on David Bauer Drive also features a new E-V charging station and a rooftop solar panel system.