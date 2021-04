KITCHENER -- Two men have been arrested and a number of weapons and suspected drugs have been seized in Kitchener.

According to a news release, a search warrant was executed on Wednesday by regional police near Wilson Avenue.

Suspected meth, fentanyl, and other illegal substances were reportedly seized, along with a Taser, brass knuckles, and firearms.

A 34-year-old man and 27-year-old man have both been arrested and are facing several offences.