Waterloo Regional Police pulled over several drivers for speeding through school zones on Tuesday morning.

Police were set up down the road from Westheights Public School.

Within five minutes of setting up an enforcement, they caught a driver going 20 km/h over the speed limit.

Police also say they caught another driver going 23 km/h over the limit just three minutes after the first stop.

The posted speed limit in school zones is 40 km/h.

The school board is asking that everyone respect and obey the traffic laws.