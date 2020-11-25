KITCHENER -- Police in Brantford are asking drivers to avoid an intersection in the city after a serious two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

Officers received reports of the crash at Queensway Drive and Paris Road at 7:30 a.m.

Police, emergency medical services, and firefighters responded to the intersection.

Officials say one person was transported to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

According to police, the length of the closure will depend on the severity of the injuries and the status of the investigation.

Paris Road was closed to drivers on Wednesday morning and officers were re-routing traffic on scene.