Driver who hit pedestrian on Fairway Road charged

Waterloo regional police have charged a woman in connection to a crash on a busy Kitchener road that sent a pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday around 5 p.m., emergency crews were called to the collision on Fairway Road South.

A 65-year-old Kitchener woman was taken to an out-of-region hospital for her injuries.

On Friday, police announced that a 25-year-old from Kitchener has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm and failing to stop at a red light.

This crash was the third involving a pedestrian on or around Fairway Road South in the past month.

A pedestrian was struck near the Manitou Drive intersection on Dec. 6. Police said she was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Dec. 3, a 36-year-old Cambridge man and his young child were crossing Fairway Road South at Wilson Avenue when they were hit by an SUV. Both father and child had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"We’re seeing a lot more pedestrian traffic, we’re seeing a lot more vehicular traffic," Staff Sgt. Scott Griffiths of Waterloo Regional Police’s Traffic Services Unitsaid Wednesday. "It’s a matter of needing to share the roadway with all parties involved.

"Please look ahead, to be conscience of what’s going on the sidewalks beside [you], to make sure [you’re] being vigilant with pedestrians crossing."

With files from CTV Kitchener's Tyler Kelaher